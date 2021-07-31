Watch
Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars finals at Olympics

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, and teammate Mykayla Skinner watch the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 22:01:36-04

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual final of the uneven bars and vault events, USA Gymnastics announced Friday evening.

According to NBC, Biles will be replaced on the vault by MyKayla Skinner.

USA Gymnastics said Biles has not decided if she will compete in the other two individual events she's eligible for.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," officials said.

Biles first announced earlier this week that she would be dropping out of the gymnastics team competition, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

On Friday, the gymnast said she was still suffering with "the twisties” and "literally can not tell up from down," NBC reported.

