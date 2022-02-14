Biathlete who collapsed at end of Olympic race heads home

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A Norwegian biathlete who collapsed after crossing the finish line in the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race will be heading home instead of competing again at the Beijing Olympics.

Ingrid Landmakr Tandrevold says she has had heart issues in the past.

She was in a position to win a medal at the end of Sunday's race but stalled as she approached the line and then fell to the ground after crossing it.

She ended up finishing 14th.

According to the Associated Press, several other competitors alerted medical staff after noticing that she appeared to be in trouble.

Norway team doctor Lars Kolsrud said it was a medical decision to end Tandrevold’s Olympics, the news outlet reported.

Tandrevold says she is feeling better but is done with competing again this week.

Tandrevold says "I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race."