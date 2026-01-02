Avalanche forwards Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Kiviranta chosen for Olympics

MILAN, Italy — The Colorado Avalanche will be well represented in Italy at the Olympic Games. Center Brock Nelson was named to Team USA on Friday.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the 34-year-old center played for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off and his strong play this season with the Avalanche earned him a spot in Milan.

Nelson has become “Mr. Everything” for the Avalanche, as Jared Bednar has used him on the top power play, penalty kill and in a large role at even strength.

Nelson has 30 points in 39 games and is a plus-14. His strong play at both ends has some putting him in the conversation for the Selke Trophy.

“I think he’s certainly a good candidate,” Bednar said. “I just know what he does for our team. It’s a lot of everything. He’s involved in every aspect of the game. I think he’s really good and really solid in all areas that he touches in the game.”

Nelson put on a show in front of Team USA’s general manager Bill Guerin in Minnesota, scoring a goal and two assists to help the Avalanche beat Guerin’s Wild just before Christmas.

Nelson now becomes a third-generation Olympian from his family. His uncle, Dave Christian, was a member of the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980 while his grandfather and great-uncle were on the 1960 team.

His teammate, Nathan MacKinnon, would have been surprised if Nelson didn’t make the team.

“I don’t see why he’d be off it,” MacKinnon said last month. “At the 4 Nations, it was all about defense, pretty much. It was very difficult hockey and you have to go check hard, so he’s a perfect player.”

Now the two will face off against each other in Milan.

Joining Nelson and the Canadian Avalanche players will be Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Kiviranta for Team Finland. Lehkonen was a lock to make it, as he’s having another great year in Colorado with 32 points in 39 games.

He can be used anywhere in the lineup on the Olympic stage. Kiviranta was on the bubble, but his dependability makes him a solid option lower in the lineup.

Lehkonen represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

The NHL will pause for their Olympics break from Feb. 6-23. The preliminary games for the hockey tournament begin on Feb. 11.

___

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1 Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees. Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.