Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews named to Canadian Olympic team, both goaltenders snubbed

CANADA — As expected, it will not be just Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar representing the Colorado Avalanche on Team Canada this coming February at the Olympic Games.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, on Wednesday morning, Team Canada announced the rest of their roster for the Olympic Games.

To the surprise of no one, Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was one of the players named to the team.

Toews represented Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February, taking his usual spot next to Makar on the blueline. It’s likely that’s where he’ll line up when Canada hits the ice in Milan in less than two months.

In 38 games this season, Toews has one goal, 11 assists and is a +24.

Since joining the Avalanche back in 2020, Toews is a whopping +202, so good things typically happen when he’s on the ice. The next closest player to Toews during that timeframe is MacKinnon, who is sitting at +181 since 2020.

Toews making Team Canada is not a surprise. Both Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood being omitted is, though.

Canada announced that their three goaltenders will be Jordan Binnington, Logan Thompson, and former Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper for the tournament.

Wedgewood currently leads the NHL with 17 wins, while Blackwood’s .924 save percentage is good for second-best of any goaltender that has appeared in at least 15 games. Binnington, who is expected to start, has the second-lowest goals saved above expected in the league.

The NHL will pause the regular season from Feb. 6-23 in order for their players to participate in the Olympics. Rosters for the remaining countries will be announced in the near future, with Team USA releasing the rest of their roster on Jan. 2.

The Gazette's Evan Rawal contributed to this web story.

