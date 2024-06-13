Watch Now
A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials

News 5's Piper Vaughn caught up with this southern Colorado Olympic hopeful before this weekend's swim trials.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs high school student is bringing a new meaning to the title of Olympic City

Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis.

The Olympic swim team recognized her incredible talent after she won two state titles back-to-back.

Mintenko ranks 10th in the 400-meter Free event, and 12th in the 200-meter Free event.

Mintenko takes with her the incredible opportunity to qualify for one of the relay teams headed to Paris this summer.

We wish her the best of luck and know she will represent the city of Colorado Springs with immense pride, we sincerely hope she doesn't have any summer reading projects this year!
