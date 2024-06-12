A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for Olympic swim trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs high school student is bringing a new meaning to the title of Olympic City

Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis.

The Olympic swim team recognized her incredible talent after she won two state titles back-to-back.

Mintenko ranks 10th in the 400-meter Free event, and 12th in the 200-meter Free event.

Mintenko takes with her the incredible opportunity to qualify for one of the relay teams headed to Paris this summer.

We wish her the best of luck and know she will represent the city of Colorado Springs with immense pride, we sincerely hope she doesn't have any summer reading projects this year!

___





'No apologies,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to burn pride flags 'Burn all pride flags,' Colorado Republican Party chairman under fire after call to action. Teller County officials join fight for his resignation Rep. Dave Williams speaks following backlash from recent statements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.