A Colorado Springs resident qualifies to represent USA wrestling for the Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs resident has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kamal Bey, has a rich history with Colorado Springs, beginning his time here by attending Pine Creek High School.

Nowadays, he works in the U.S. Army as a culinary specialist in Colorado Springs.

What some of his comrades may not know, however, is the person behind their nutrition, also happens to be a world-class wrestler.

When Bey travels abroad to Paris he will be representing Team USA in the 77 kg Greco-Roman wrestling event.

We wish Bey all the best and are excited to see a familiar Colorado Springs face make the city and country proud.

