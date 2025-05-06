2025 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame class announced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the inductees for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2025.

Established in 1979, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame's goal is to "celebrate the achievements of America's premier athletes in the modern Olympic and Paralympic Games."

This year's finalists included 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians, three Olympic teams, three Paralympic teams, six legends, three coaches, and three special contributors.

The 2025 class brings together eight individual Olympic and Paralympic athletes, two teams, two legends, one coach, and one special contributor.

“We’re proud to welcome the Class of 2025 into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame and to honor the extraordinary accomplishments they’ve made as representatives of Team USA,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “This induction celebrates not only their remarkable performances and lasting impact but also acknowledges the essential contributions of those who supported their journeys every step of the way. Earning a place in the Hall of Fame is no small feat—especially given the incredible talent across this year’s group of finalists.”

You can view a list of the 2025 Class Olympian & Paralympian Hall of Fame inductees below:

Steve Cash - Sled Hockey

A legend on his own in sled hockey, Cash is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and a five-time world champion. Cash has continuously made history. Off the ice, Cash hosts specialized training camps to progress the sport of sled hockey and continues to be a strong advocate for mental health, highlighting many of the psychological challenges among elite Olympic athletes.

Rick Bowmer/AP U.S. Olympic Winter Games sled hockey player Steve Cash poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gabby Douglas - Gymnastics

Becoming the first Black woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics, Gabby Douglas is a household name for anyone into the sport. Douglas was the first U.S. gymnast to capture gold in both the all-around and team competitions at a single Olympic Games—a feat she achieved in London—and is one of only two American women to win back-to-back Olympic team golds.

Jeff Roberson/AP Gabby Douglas performs in the floor exercise during the women's senior division at the U.S. gymnastics championships Friday, June 8, 2012, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Anita DeFrantz - Legend: Rowing

Off the legends, Anita DeFrantz is known for her 1976 Montreal Games, where she made history in rowing by participating in the inaugural women’s eight event and becoming the first—and still the only—Black woman to earn an Olympic medal in rowing according to the International Olympic Committee. Continuing to pursue the expansion of the Olympics, DeFrantz continues to break barriers within the International Olympic Committee.

David Goldman/AP IOC member, Anita DeFrantz, of the United States, attends the start of the 142nd IOC session at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Allyson Felix - Track & Field

Amassing 31 medals across the Olympic Games and world championships, Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated athletes in all of track and field. In five consecutive appearances at the Olympic Games, Felix collected 11 Olympic medals—including seven golds. In 2024, Felix was elected to the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission and appointed to the USOPC Board of Directors—continuing her legacy of leadership and impact within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement

David J. Phillip/AP United States' Allyson Felix competes in a women's 400-meter heat during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Serena Williams - Tennis

A woman who needs no introduction, Serena Williams dominated the field of tennis for years throughout the 2000s and is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history. Williams took home four Olympic Gold Medals, not to mention her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Williams has cemented herself as a dominant figure on and off the court, advocating for the expansion of the sport.

USA Today Sports Learn about scoring practices for tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.

Flo Hyman - Legend: Indoor volleyball

Flo Hyman is most well-known for leading Team USA Volleyball through the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games Boycott. Hyman would go on to lead the team to a Silver medal in the 1984 games. Hyamn's Olympic career would be cut short by her death in 1986, but would go on to be remembered in 1987, with the National Girls and Women in Sports Day began which was established in honor of her.

Mark Foley/AP Flo Hyman, silver medalist in women's volleyball from Corning Calif., leads a group of American medalists off the plane and receives greetings from Disney characters in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 15, 1984. The American medalists from the summer Olympics are guests of Walt Disney World for the next few days. (AP Photo/Mark Foley)

Kerri Walsh Jennings - Beach volleyball

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings is one of the most decorated and winningest beach volleyball players in history. With a recorded 135 wins, Jennings also holds the most consecutive match wins (112) and tournament wins (19) of any player in history. Jennings would achieve all this playing through five shoulder surgeries throughout her career.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings digs for a ball while playing Brazil during the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match of the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During the coronavirus pandemic, beach volleyball star Walsh Jennings has been doing online talks with young volleyball players, including one with the team at her alma mater of Archbishop Mitty H.S. in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Mike Krzyzewski - Coach: Basketball

Known as Coach K by many, Mike Krzyzewski is one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in basketball history. With Team USA, he would go ahead to go on and win three consecutive Olympic gold medals and six overall golds as head coach. Coach K was known for turning back on USA Basketball dominance following the 2004 bronze finish.

Dusan Vranic/AP FILE - USA's coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, wears his players gold medals as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. Flanking Krzyzewski is Deron Williams, left, and Jason Kidd. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Phil Knight - Special contributor: Nike founder

Phil Knight has been a transformational force across the world of sports. The founder of Nike, Knight, has always been committed to the Olympic movement, continuing to kit out Team USA with the very best Nike has to offer.

Amanda Loman/AP Nike founder Phil Knight walks on the field before an NCAA football game between Colorado and Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Bode Miller - Alpine skiing

Being known as one of the most accomplished alpine skiers in history, Bode Miller makes it into the 2025 class. Miller is the only U.S. male skier to win World Cup races in all five events—downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, and combined—accumulating 33 victories. He has six Olympic medals and ranks second, behind Apolo Ohno, for the most individual Winter Olympic medals by any Team USA athlete.

Alessandro Trovati/AP United States' Bode Miller prepares to start in a men's downhill training run for the 2014 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Marla Runyan - Para track and field

Runyan made history as she is one of the only U.S. athletes to have competed in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the course of her career, she earned six Paralympic medals—five of them gold. Now off the track, Runyan continues to make a significant impact in her community as she is a teacher and ambassador for the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP FILE - In this July 16, 2004, file photo, Marla Runyan leads the field of runners during the women's 1,500 meters semifinals at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Sacramento, Calif. Runyan is leading the Boston Athletic Association's efforts to give more physically impaired runners a chance to compete for Boston Marathon titles. Starting in 2020, the Athletes with Disabilities programs will be restructured into a set of Para Athlete divisions that will award the top men and women prize money and give them a spot on the podium. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

2010 Four-man Bobsled Team

Consisting of Curtis Tomasevicz, Steve Mesler, Justin Olsen, and driver Steven Holcomb the 2010 team would end a 62-year drought for Team USA by taking gold in the 2010 Vancouver Games. The team earned its medal at the Whistler Sliding Centre, known for its challenging course and infamous Turn 13, where six sleds crashed during the first two runs.

Jeff McIntosh/ASSOCIATED PRESS Curtis Tomasevicz, center, celebrates with his Team USA teammates, left to right, Steve Mesler, Justin Olsen, and driver Steven Holcomb after winning a gold medal in the four-man bobsled competition at the Whistler Sliding Centre at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jeff McIntosh)

Susan Hagel - Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball

Being a trailblazer in the Paralympic Games and adaptive sports as a whole, Hagel, participated in six different Paralympic Games across three different sports, where she earned four gold and two bronze medals. As a member of the NWBA Hall of Fame committee, Hagel continues to champion opportunities in sport for individuals with disabilities.

2004 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team

Consisting of Paralympians Susan Katz, Christina Ripp, Renee Tyree, Janna (Crawford) Mizens, Carlee Hoffman-Schwarz, Stephanie Wheeler, Teresa Lannon, Jennifer (Howitt) Browning, Jennifer Warkins, Emily Hoskins, Patricia “Patty” Cisneros, and Jana (Stump) Shelfer. The 2004 Team USA Women's Wheelchair Basketball team would go on to win its first gold medal in 22 years during the 2004 Athens Games. In 2004, the U.S. defeated five-time defending champion Canada in a tough semifinal and avenged a narrow group-stage loss to Australia with a 56–44 victory in the gold-medal game, setting the stage for continued success in future Paralympic Games.

Finalists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 12, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) in Olympic City, USA (Colorado Springs).

The USOPM will also be hosting a Fan Festival from July 10 - 13, with an array of special events, athlete appearances, and experiences that celebrate Team USA.

A full list of the finalists can be found at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's website.

___





____

