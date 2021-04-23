Watch
Olympic athletes promised legal support if they protest

AP
Extending gloved hands skyward in racial protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City on Oct. 16, 1968. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at left. (AP Photo)
Posted at 8:56 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 22:56:27-04

GENEVA (AP) — Athletes who make political or social justice protests at the Tokyo Olympics have been promised legal support by a global union and an activist group in Germany.

The pledges by the World Players Association and Athleten Deutschland came one day after the International Olympic Committee confirmed its long-standing ban on "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda."

Rule 50 applies to the field of play, medal podiums, and opening and closing ceremonies.

Raising a fist or kneeling for a national anthem could lead to punishment from the IOC.

According to The Associated Press, the IOC did not clarify what kind of punishment athletes would face.

The AP reported that athletes won't be able to use slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” on appareal at Olympic venues.

The words “peace,” “respect,” “solidarity,” “inclusion,” and “equality” were approved by the IOC to be used on T-shirts.

Games open on July 23.

