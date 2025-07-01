Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nuggets trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson: ESPN report

The Nuggets also agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Bruce Brown Jr., who was part of the 2023 championship team.
The Nuggets and Rockies both made front office moves with hopes of signaling a brighter future. But do we buy what the Kroenke’s and Monfort’s are selling?
Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies shake up front office to create optimism | Talk of the Town
Thunder Nuggets Basketball
Posted

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Nuggets are moving on from Michael Porter Jr.

According to ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets are dealing the polarizing small forward and a first-round pick in 2032 to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cameron Johnson.

Johnson has played the last two-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that span. He played the prior three-and-a-half years in Phoenix, where he averaged 10 points per game and finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2021-22.

Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest over his six years in Denver.

The Nuggets will save about $12 million per year for the next two years with the deal. Both players are under contract through 2026-27, but Johson is making $23 million per year to MPJ’s $35 million.

Porter Jr. has drawn the ire of Nuggets fans for his injury history, and most recently for his struggles in the 2024-25 playoffs.

Johnson has a lengthy injury history of his own and has never played more than 66 games in a season. He played and started in 57 games last year in his best statistical campaign, putting up 18.8 points per game.

In more news, the Nuggets also agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Bruce Brown Jr., who was part of the 2023 championship team.

___

Terminally Ill Man Files Lawsuit Against Colorado Aid-in-Dying Law: A Fight for Choice

Jeff McComas, a Minnesota man with terminal cancer, is challenging Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law, highlighting residency restrictions that prevent him from choosing his end-of-life options. Join us as we explore his journey, the legal battle, and the push for equitable treatment under the law.

Terminally Ill Man Files Lawsuit Against Colorado Aid-in-Dying Law: A Fight for Choice

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community