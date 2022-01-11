Nuggets trade Bol Bol to Pistons for McGruder, draft pick

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets finalized a trade with Detroit that will send big man Bol Bol to the Pistons.

The Nuggets acquired guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn in exchange.

The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol was the 44th overall pick by Miami in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft-night trade.

He played in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. McGruder saw action in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

NOTES

Forward Will Barton has entered health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Per Charania, Denver plans to sign DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day using a separate hardship exemption.

The Nuggets also announcing they have signed forward James Ennis III to a 10-day contract. Ennis III has appeared in four games this season for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the field in 10.5 minutes per game.