Nuggets take VCU's Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland with 26th in the NBA draft

DENVER - — The Denver Nuggets bolstered their back court on Thursday selecting VCU's Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland with the 26th overall pick in the NBA draft.

It was the Nuggets only pick in the draft.

Hyland is a hybrid guard and the first VCU player to be selected in the first round.

The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year averaged 19.5 points as a sophomore, leading the Rams to an NCAA Tournament at-large berth. The Rams were unable to play in March Madness due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.

Hyland's addition adds an immediate offensive infusion to Denver’s backcourt, which struggled in the postseason due to numerous injuries.