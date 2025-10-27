Nuggets Nation celebrates a win at home against the Phoenix Suns

DENVER — It was the return of the good luck hats, jerseys, and bling as Nuggets Nation filled Ball Arena for the home opener game against the Phoenix Suns. After coming off a loss, the Nuggets redeemed themselves at home, beating the Suns 133 to 111.

“We have the best player in the world, so every year is a championship run. At the end of the day, you got Jamal Murray coming back and Jamal Murray is going to give you a solid 20 points a game,” Jose Silva said.

Building on the excitement, fans were eager to see new talent on the hardwood, including Cameron Johnson and Bruce Brown, whom the Nuggets picked up in the offseason.

“I like all the changes that they made,” said Jen McSween. “I like Cam Johnson, him coming, I think it's going to be really good. Love MPJ, but he had to go, it was time, so I think it’s going to be good.”

“I think trading MPJ, being able to pick up four players for his contract, I think, is going to make a huge difference. I think our biggest weakness last year was no depth on the bench,” Justin Sturgill said.

While fans were confident going into the game against the Suns, they also agreed that this year their team would win the championship.

“I think they have a really good shot. I think that they've made the right changes. I don't think they made the right changes two years ago. I think they made the right changes this offseason to really support Jokic. He needs it. He needs that support,” McSween said.

Before tipoff, Nuggets Nation filled Union Station with excitement as fans prepared for the game and bonded over the start of this new season.

“Well, I think Denver is just a really good fan city. We got Rockies, we got Broncos, we got Nuggets, and everybody always shows up and shows out for our teams, so you gotta love it. If there's anything going on for the Nuggets, everybody is going to be here, you can count on it." David Valdez said.

Up next, the Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27 at 7:30 p.m.