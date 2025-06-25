Nuggets lean into ‘unorthodox’ approach with front office overhaul

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are embracing a new chapter off the court — and staying true to their unorthodox identity in the process.

Team owner Stan Kroenke and vice chairman Josh Kroenke have promoted longtime executive Ben Tenzer to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and welcomed back Jonathan Wallace as Executive Vice President of Player Personnel.

The moves come without naming a traditional general manager — a deliberate and unconventional choice by the Nuggets’ leadership.

“Most everything that has got us to this point has been unorthodox,” Josh Kroenke said during a press conference this week. “We’ve hired first-time guys before, and our best player is the 41st pick — in a very unorthodox manner, the way he plays the game. So everything about us is unorthodox.”

Kroenke said the organization took its time in evaluating what the team needed following a disappointing end to the postseason.

“I think it was important for us as an organization, and myself and my father, to really slow down, take stock of what the Denver Nuggets need,” he said. “And that’s the margins on the outside of our roster. I think that both John and Ben’s complementary skill sets are really going to help us address those things in a creative way moving forward.”

Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets name new VP of basketball operations, VP of player personnel Katie Parkins

Tenzer, who started as an intern with the Nuggets in 2005, has steadily climbed the ranks — most recently serving as interim GM following Calvin Booth’s departure.

“When I got this internship in 2005, I felt like I hit the jackpot,” Tenzer said. “So you can imagine how I feel now. As an intern, I did every job here. I ended up going to law school, learning about the cap and contracts, managing people. I was the GM at the Gold. So I feel like just us two together, in terms of collaboration, will be really healthy.”

Wallace, who previously spent three seasons with the Nuggets before joining the Timberwolves’ front office, said the decision to return was easy.

“Familiarity is always key,” Wallace said. “Knowing Ben prior, knowing the individuals that make up our office, front office, coaching staff — it just seemed, you know, sort of a no-brainer.”

As for their vision moving forward, both leaders emphasized continued development and smart roster moves to support franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokić.

“We’ve got to make sure that we find some more shooting, obviously address some of the defensive concerns,” Wallace said. “But I think we have both young individuals here that can step up and do that as we continue to develop them. As well as, you know, we’ll look outside and see what makes sense.”

Tenzer and Wallace officially step into their new roles this week, with NBA free agency and the 2025–26 season on the horizon. Their task is clear: Build a roster around Jokić capable of making another championship run — the Nuggets’ way.

___

____

