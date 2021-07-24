Watch
Nuggets' Green declines option; becomes free agent

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Denver. The Jazz won 109-105. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 22:47:34-04

DENVER — Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has declined his $7.6 million player option for 2021-22 and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania did add that both sides still have a mutual interest in bringing Green back to the Mile High City.

The 31-year-old averaged 8.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting (39.9 percent from three-point range) and 4.8 rebounds in his first season in Denver in 2020-21.

Green was mainly a reserve for the Nuggets, but did start fives for Denver after star guard Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

