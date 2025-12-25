Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson avoids major knee injury but will miss a few games, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets got good news Wednesday when an MRI revealed that forward Cameron Johnson suffered only a bone bruise to his right knee and not any ligament or structural damage, according to a person familiar with the medical test results.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the results of Johnson's MRI.

Johnson got hurt early in the fourth quarter of Denver's 131-130 loss at Dallas on Tuesday night.

There isn't a timetable for his return but Johnson is expected to miss a few games. He's the third Nuggets starter sidelined by injury, joining Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle).

The Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas night.

