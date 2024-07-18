Nuggets expected to land NBA triple-doubles king Russell Westbrook following Jazz-Clippers trade: ESPN report

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are poised to land former MVP and NBA all-time triple-doubles leader Russell Westbrook in the wake of a trade between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, according to ESPN basketball guru Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers would send Westbrook and cash to the Utah Jazz for guard Kris Dunn, as well as swap second-round picks, in the deal, according to the report. Utah was then expected to buy out Westbrook’s $4 million contract to put him on waivers.

If and when he clears waivers, "the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent," according to Wojnarowski.

Westbrook is a 9-time All-Star and was voted league MVP in 2016-17. He’s also the NBA’s current triple-doubles king (a game in which a player records double-digit figures in three different stat categories – most often points, rebounds and assists) with 211 between the regular season and playoffs. He averaged a triple-double over three consecutive seasons from 2016-19.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has 148 career triple-doubles, good for fourth on the all-time list.

Westbrook, who will turn 36 in November, is at the tail end of a statistically prolific career. He averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 8.4 assists during a remarkable 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder made the playoffs in nine of those years, including a Finals appearance in 2012.

In 2023-24, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while primarily coming off the bench for the Clippers. The year prior, he averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in a season in which he played for both the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards following his years in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook would be a candidate for significant minutes in Denver, which was looking to improve its backcourt after losing both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson in free agency.

Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, Trey Alexander and Jalen Pickett are the remaining guards on the roster.