Nuggets and Avalanche cleared to play to near-full-capacity crowds if they advance in playoff series

DENVER – The Nuggets and Avalanche could be playing in front of crowds close to full capacity at Ball Arena if they advance to the next rounds of their respective playoff series, with some caveats.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday Ball Arena was approved to move to 18,300 fans for Round 2 of the NBA playoffs and 17,400 fans for Round 3 of the NHL playoffs should Denver’s teams advance.

People ages 3 and up will all have to wear masks when the arena moves to the increased capacity, no matter their vaccination status. Fans will also have to undergo a health assessment before they can enter, KSE said.

Currently, up to 10,500 fans are allowed at games. The increased capacities would be 90.7% of full capacity for Nuggets games and 95% of full capacity for Avalanche games. KSE said NHL and NBA safety protocols kept the arena from going to 100% capacity.

KSE says it plans to move to 100% capacity this summer after the NBA and NHL playoffs.

“We are thrilled to bring Ball Arena back to near full capacity for future Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff series,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership developed between KSE and the State of Colorado and City of Denver throughout the pandemic.”

KSE says it will release more ticket information should Denver’s teams advance to the next rounds. The Nuggets currently lead Portland 3-2 in their series and could close out the series Thursday night in Portland. The Avalanche lead their series over Vegas 2-0 after a win Wednesday night.

KSE says it reached the decision with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to increase the capacity on Tuesday, the same day it was announced the Broncos and Rockies would soon be able to move to full capacities as well.

The Rockies announced Wednesday the team would host an “Opening Day 2.0” on June 28, the first day that up to 50,000 fans can be back at Coors Field.

