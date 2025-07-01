Nuggets add pair of veterans to their bench with trade for center, signing of shooting guard: Reports

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Nuggets added a pair of veterans to their bench on the second day of free agency, reportedly trading for center Jonas Valanciunas and signing shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

According to ESPN basketball guru Shams Charania, Denver acquired Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dario Saric. Valanciunas has averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per contest over a 13-year career that has spanned five franchises, most recently posting 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 81 games split between the Kings and the Washington Wizards.

He’s amassed 17.7 VORP – an advanced analytic that weighs a player’s contributions compared to a replacement-level player – over his career.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas on April 16, 2025.

Saric was a minimal contributor for Denver, his sixth franchise in eight seasons, appearing in just 16 games last year.

Charania also reported the Nuggets were signing veteran shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year deal. Hardaway Jr. is a career 36% 3-point shooter who has averaged 13.7 points per game over a 12-year career. He played last year for the Detroit Pistons, but his best basketball came over the previous six seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, for whom he averaged 15.2 points per game in that time.

Albert Pena/AP Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. on March 21, 2025.

The moves come a day after Denver dealt Michael Porter Jr., a salary cap burden and a lightning rod for fan criticism in recent years, to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johson, a statistically similar player who saves the team a considerable amount financially.

Bruce Brown, a fan favorite and 2023 NBA Champion, will also reportedly return to the franchise on a one-year deal.

It’s a hot stretch for the newly-minted Nuggets front office – VP of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jon Wallace. The two were appointed to their posts a week before free agency began.

Scripps News Denver Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu called it “one of the best free agency periods for this franchise as far as I can remember” in a social media post Tuesday.

The #Nuggets - wow - this has to be one of the best free agency periods for this franchise as far as I can remember. This should be it. Getting another shooter off the bench. Well done. @DenverChannel https://t.co/DXZtGH5nxb — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) July 1, 2025

Bench depth has been a problem for the Nuggets in the two seasons since they hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Denver ranked near the bottom of the league in bench scoring per game last season and were criticized for not providing Jokic with support down the roster.

