Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No. 9 CSU Pueblo men's soccer advances to NCAA Title Match

The Thunderwolves will compete for their first-ever NCAA Division II men's soccer title on Saturday
The 9th ranked CSU Pueblo Men's Soccer team's storybook season continues. The Pack beat Barry University on Thursday 1-0 to advance to the programs first-ever NCAA Title Match.
Posted at 10:54 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 00:54:22-05

The No. 9 ranked Colorado State University Pueblo men's soccer team advanced to its first NCAA Title Match after defeating Barry University 1-0 in the NCAA Semi-Final match played at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle.

The Thunderwolves (19-3-2) will now look to upset No. 1 ranked and undefeated Franklin Pierce (24-0-1) on Saturday at 1pm MT.

CSU Pueblo Head Coach, Oliver Twelvetrees said his team is ready for the challenge: "I know they're the favorites going into the game and we're a little bit of a Cinderella story, but we know if we have the right attitude and we execute our game plan like we have all year, then we're ready to cause and upset and bring that trophy home to Southern Colorado."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill up Sweepstakes Side Promo

Fill Up With KOAA5