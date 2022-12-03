No. 9 CSU Pueblo men's soccer advances to NCAA Title Match

The No. 9 ranked Colorado State University Pueblo men's soccer team advanced to its first NCAA Title Match after defeating Barry University 1-0 in the NCAA Semi-Final match played at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle.

The Thunderwolves (19-3-2) will now look to upset No. 1 ranked and undefeated Franklin Pierce (24-0-1) on Saturday at 1pm MT.

CSU Pueblo Head Coach, Oliver Twelvetrees said his team is ready for the challenge: "I know they're the favorites going into the game and we're a little bit of a Cinderella story, but we know if we have the right attitude and we execute our game plan like we have all year, then we're ready to cause and upset and bring that trophy home to Southern Colorado."