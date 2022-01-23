No. 5 DU keeps Gold Pan Trophy with weekend sweep of Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cole Guttman scored twice and Carter Savoie added three assists as fifth-ranked Denver defeated Colorado College, 4-0, Saturday night at Robson Arena.

Magnus Chrona stopped all 16 shots he saw as the Pioneers reclaimed the Gold Pan with the weekend sweep.

“We have a long way to go,” Mayotte added. “We haven’t learned our lesson with penalties. We caused a lot of our own problems.”

The Tigers host Omaha next weekend, Jan. 28-29, at Robson Arena. Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m., and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.