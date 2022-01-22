No. 5 Denver blanks Colorado College in first game of Gold Pan Trophy series

DENVER — Ryan Barrow and Brett Stapley each collected a goal and an assist and Magnus Chrona made 19 saves to lead fifth-ranked Denver past Colorado College, 5-0, Friday night at Magness Arena.

CC was once again plagued by a slow start, allowing an early first period goal. The Pioneers then exploded for 4 goals in the 2nd and 3rd period.

Dom Basse had 27 saves in the first two periods before giving way to Matt Vernon at the start of the third.

“I thought our goalies played well tonight,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “Basse was really good in the first and kept us in the game.”

Denver outshot the Tigers, 40-19, and connected on two of its three power-play opportunities. Colorado College was 0-for-1 with a man advantage.

“We weren’t willing to do the things to play with the puck,” Mayotte added. “It’s detail stuff, like not finishing hits. They just skated by us and we allowed them to create the turnovers tonight.”

The two teams will resume the Battle for The Gold Pan on Saturday at Ed Robson Arena, beginning at 6 p.m.

