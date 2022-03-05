No. 3 Denver dominates Colorado College on senior night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kyle Mayhew scored a goal and added an assist and Magnus Chrona posted 19 saves as third-ranked Denver spoiled Colorado College’s senior night with a 5-0 victory over the Tigers at Ed Robson Arena.

Four Tigers, Bryan Yoon, Jackson Ross, Hugo Blixt and Brian Hawkinson, played their final home game in front of a season-high crowd of 3,891 to cap the inaugural season of Robson Arena.

Denver outshot the Tigers, 36-19, and held CC to only three shots four power-play opportunities, including a five-minute man advantage midway through the first period.

Tommy Middleton led Colorado College (9-21-3, 6-16-1 NCHC) with a career-high five shots, while Basse made 31 saves in his first appearance since Feb. 12 at North Dakota.

The Tigers & Pionners will face off again at Magness Arena on Saturday night in the series finale.

