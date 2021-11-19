No. 24 CSU Pueblo earns first ever NCAA Tournament win 1-0 against Seattle Pacific

LOS ANGELES — History was made in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves.

The No. 24 Colorado State University Pueblo men's soccer team won its first ever NCAA Tournament game Thursday, defeating No. 22 Seattle Pacific 1-0 in the first round behind a goal scored in the 79th minute from Matthew Coleman.

With the win, the ThunderWolves sit at 15-5-2 and the 15 wins ties a program record for most wins in a season.

"Phenomenal collective effort tonight," said Pack Head Coach Oliver Twelvetrees. "We fought for every ball and were excellent defensively. We didn't allow them any clear opportunities from our tactical discipline."

Pack goalkeeper Garret Wild earned his tenth clean sheet of the season as he played out of his mind and made seven saves including three in a span of two minutes early in the second half to preserve the shutout.

Josua Hall led all players with three shots in the game. All of the shots from Hall came in the first period.

"We will recover and be ready for Saturday." said Twelvetrees.

CSU Pueblo (15-5-2) advance to the second round and will face off against top seed and host, No. 6 Cal State University Los Angeles on Saturday at 7 p.m. (MT) at Cal State LA's University Stadium.