No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain upsets No. 1 Palmer Ridge in 5 set showdown

MONUMENT — It was a battle of the two best 4A teams in the state on Tuesday night.

No. 1 ranked Palmer Ridge hosted undefeated & No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain in their only Pikes Peak Athletic Conference match-up of the year.

After trading the first four sets, the Indians found themselves with their backs against the wall in the 5th and final set after the Bears took an early led.

But like in the 1st & 3rd set, Cheyenne Mountain was able to reset and take the 5th set, 15 to 13, to win the match 3 sets to 2.

The Indians remain undefeated with the win and will travel to Pine Creek on Wednesday.

For the Bears, it is their 2nd loss of the season, and will host Rampart on Friday.