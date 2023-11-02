Watch Now
No. 17 Air Force prepare for rivalry game vs. Army at Mile High

The undefeated Falcons seeking 22nd Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
Air Force Football continues to climb the national rankings. Jumping two spots in the AP poll this week to number 17. They also appeared in the College Football Playoff Poll for the first time ever ranked 25th.
Posted at 2023-11-01
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The No. 17 United States Air Force Academy Falcons are now 8-0 (5-0 in Mountain West) following their win against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday. This marks the programs best start since 1985.

Zac Larrier scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, punctuating a drive aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Colorado State bench because of fans pelting the visiting Falcons’ sideline with snowballs.

The Falcons would go on to win the game 30-13. That win earned the programs first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff Poll at No. 25. Air Force is one of seven undefeated teams remaining in the CFP contention.

The Falcons look to remain undefeated as they prepare to play for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy against Army this weekend at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. Tickets are selling fast as it is expected to be a packed crowd as Army comes to town.

