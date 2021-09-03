No. 12 CSU Pueblo drops home opener to No. 8 Texas A&M-Commerce

PUEBLO — The No. 12 Colorado State University Pueblo football team fell in its home opener to No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce, 12-6 in a battle of stingy defenses. The 12-6 loss snaps the ThunderWolves' six game win streak at home.

Pack starting QB Gunner Lamphere was knocked out of the game early with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and did not return. His replacements, Steven Croell & Devin Williams did not do much in relief as the Thunderwolf offense was held to only 155 total offensive yards.

"(It was our) first game in 650 days - the speed of the day," explained head coach John Wristen, after the loss."I thought our defense played outstanding. Offense, we struggled because we were self-inflicted at penalties and all that. So, this game doesn't define us. We got a long season ahead of us and we're looking forward to it."

Following the Thursday night opening game loss to No. 8 A&M-Commerce, the Pack look to rebound on the road as they face another ranked out-of-conference foe in No. 16 Grand Valley State University. The game in Allendale, Mich. kicks off Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. MT.