No. 1 ranked Colorado College volleyball aims for perfect season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The No. 1-ranked Colorado College volleyball team begins its quest for a third Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in the last four years when the Tigers play host to the University of Dallas on Saturday in a quarterfinal match at Reid Arena.

CC, who are play in the Div. III ranks, completed the regular season with a 14-0 record, which marks the third time in the last six years the Tigers finished on top of the conference standings. They have also won 26 straight sets since coming from behind to defeat then-No. 1 Trinity University in five sets on Saturday, March. 6.

Colorado College has a mixture of old and new players, led by senior Isabella Vasquez, a Palmer Terror grad.

"I think we just try to focus on our side of the net and not really worrying about who is on the other side," explained Vasquez, who says she was surprised the team has been this good this season. "Just taking control of our game, being collective and not thinking to long-term because it can be really stressful and just taking it weekend by weekend."

The Tigers are led by head coach Rick Swan, who will retire at the end of the year.

"It would be fantastic," explained Swam, who took over the program in 1998. "These kids have worked really hard. It has been a crazy year. They have been very thankful. We actually talk about gratitude every single day and to hang a banner like that would be kind of icing on the cake."

This season there is no Division III National Championship in volleyball due to COVID-19, so the next best thing the Tigers can win would the SCAC crown and finish the season undefeated.

