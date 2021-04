MONUMENT — A battle of top 5 4A volleyball teams faced off in Monument on Wednesday night.

Top-ranked Palmer Ridge hosted No. 4 Discovery Canyon in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference match-up.

The Bears would take care of business in straight sets, 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 27-25).

With the win, Palmer Ridge moves to 7-0 and will face Pine Creek on the road next week, while the Thunder drop to 1-2 and will travel to Lewis-Palmer on Monday.