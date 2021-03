COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday night, nothing was going to stop the Vanguard Lady Coursers from making program history.

After a strong second quarter, the Coursers cruised No. 8 Brush, 65 to 35 in their Great 8 match-up.

Juju Garcia led Vanguard with 20 points, while Ramiyah Byrd chipped in 17 points.

With the win, Vanguard advances to their first Final Four in program history.

The Coursers will either play No. 5 Delta or No. 4 Limon in the Final Four game at the Vanguard school.