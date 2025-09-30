Nix throws for career high, Dobbins eclipses 100 yards as Broncos cruise to 28-3 win on Monday Night Football

DENVER, Colo. — Bo Nix threw two touchdowns and rushed for another, and JK Dobbins rushed for 101 yards as the Denver Broncos cruised to a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos amassed over 500 yards of offense in the game.

Cincinnati, led by backup quarterback Jake Browning in Joe Burrow’s stead, gained more than half of its yards over the first two possessions of the game – including an opening-drive field goal – before being stymied over the remaining 49 minutes of action.

The Bengals didn’t cross midfield after their first drive as they mustered just 159 yards of total offense.

Nix finished with a career-high 326 yards on 29-of-42 passing. He tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the closing seconds of the first half that capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive that took just 61 seconds, and added a fourth-quarter touchdown to a wide-open RJ Harvey with just under five minute to play to cap the scoring for Denver.

His 6-yard rushing score opened the scoring for Denver in the waning moments of the first quarter.

Running back JK Dobbins became the first Bronco to eclipse 100 yards on the ground in 38 games, dating back to January of 2023 when Latavius Murray accomplished the feat.

Denver moves to 2-2 with the win, and draws a road date with the undefeated, defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

___

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes. Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.