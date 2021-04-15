Watch
Nine Palmer Ridge student-athletes sign national letters of intent

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Posted at 12:05 AM, Apr 15, 2021
MONUMENT — On Monday, Palmer Ridge High School saw nine student-athletes sign their national letters of intent to play at the next level.

From the Division I to the Division III ranks, all of these seniors were excited to begin their next chapter in their athletic careers.

The following Bears signed their NLI's on Wednesday:

Lindsee Newman - girl's swimming - Wingate
Katie McClelland - girl's swimming - CSU
Nicole Smith - Cross Country & Track and Field - Arizona Christian
Kelsey Rosenstrauch - volleyball - Blackhills State
Olivia Reichert - swimming - Goucher
Ryann Blankenship - volleyball - Hannibal Lagrange
Hannah Dove - girl's lacrosse - Butler University
Marcellus Reed - football - Pittsburgh State
Sevie Alton - men's volleyball - Concordia University of Irvine
Alexa Cabat - gymnastics - Air Force

