Nine Palmer Ridge student-athletes sign national letters of intent

MONUMENT — On Monday, Palmer Ridge High School saw nine student-athletes sign their national letters of intent to play at the next level.

From the Division I to the Division III ranks, all of these seniors were excited to begin their next chapter in their athletic careers.

The following Bears signed their NLI's on Wednesday:

Lindsee Newman - girl's swimming - Wingate

Katie McClelland - girl's swimming - CSU

Nicole Smith - Cross Country & Track and Field - Arizona Christian

Kelsey Rosenstrauch - volleyball - Blackhills State

Olivia Reichert - swimming - Goucher

Ryann Blankenship - volleyball - Hannibal Lagrange

Hannah Dove - girl's lacrosse - Butler University

Marcellus Reed - football - Pittsburgh State

Sevie Alton - men's volleyball - Concordia University of Irvine

Alexa Cabat - gymnastics - Air Force

