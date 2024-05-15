Nikola Jokić’s hilarious take on his slam dunks against T-Wolves: ‘I’m a freak of nature’

DENVER — In typical fashion, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić had the absolute best explanation for a string of rare slam dunks in the Nuggets’ series comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokić threw down a pair of dunks as part of his 40-point performance in Game 5. In the first quarter, he drove from the perimeter past multiple Timberwolves defenders before cocking the ball behind his head and throwing down a two-handed flush. In the fourth quarter, Jamal Murray found The Joker for a breakaway slam.

Jokić dunked over Minnesota standout Anthony Edwards in Game 4.

He was asked about incorporating the dunks into his repertoire, and whether it was an adjustment to Minnesota’s aggressive, rim-protecting defense.

His response couldn’t have been better:

“I had an open lane…And I’m a freak of nature,” Jokić said with a chuckle. “Why not show my athleticism?”

Jokić attempted just 17 dunks this season, according to Basketball-Reference, which accounts for just over 1% of his shot attempts on the year. For comparison, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert tried 248 dunks, good for 44% of his shot attempts in 2023-24 – the second-highest percentage in the league.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary