Nikola Jokić shows emotion, after all. Watch this sweet moment with his daughter after winning 3rd MVP

DENVER — Nikola Jokić isn’t typically one to show emotion.

He’s become famous for an even keel, and even an apathetic schtick when it comes to things like breaking records, winning awards or celebrating championships.

But the Denver Nuggets’ social media team caught the star center in a sentimental moment Wednesday night after Jokić became the ninth player in NBA history to win three Most Valuable Player awards.

A priceless moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hmd1JkE8LD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 9, 2024

Jokić was gifted a video booklet with a message from his family, narrated by his wife, Natalija. His daughter, Ognjena, stood by his side as he watched it for the first time.

“Nikola Jokić: To others, an unmatched talent. To us, an unselfish family man,” Natalija says, accompanying black-and-white footage of the Serbian superstar. “Outsiders may see him as unconventional or unorthodox, but we have always seen him as unbelievable. It may be unlikely that a proud Serbian, drafted as the overlooked 41st pick, would achieve a status only a few have reached. But when you play your cards right, anything is likely. Behind the scars and the smile lies the work, lies the belief that you will be great. And we will always believe in our now three-time MVP.”

The video ends with congratulations from his family, including his brothers, and possibly the most adorable “I love you” message from the two-year-old Ognjena.

“This is nice,” Jokić says as the video comes to a close. Then, a big smile as Ognjena appears on the screen. He bends over to kiss her on the head.

“This is so cool, thank you guys,” Jokić says.

Watch the full video message below:

More than an MVP. pic.twitter.com/LtVjlNkK9b — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 8, 2024

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN) Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) *

Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) * Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) *

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) * Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary