Nikola Jokic earns All-NBA First Team honors

DENVER – Nikola Jokic added another award to this year’s trophy chest Tuesday when he was named to the All-NBA First Team.

It’s the second time in his career Jokic, 26, has earned a First Team nod. He was named All-NBA First Team after the 2018-19 season and to the second team last season.

He is the first Nuggets player in team history to win All-NBA honors in three straight seasons, and ties David Thompson for the most First Team selections.

Jokic won the league’s MVP award, which was given to him ahead of a game last week. He received 91 of 101 first-place votes. Jokic also started the All-Star Game for the Western Conference.

He averaged career highs this season in several offensive categories, with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He is the third player in NBA history to rank in the top five in points, rebounds and assists.

Joining Jokic on the First Team are Golden State’s Steph Curry, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas’s Luka Doncic, and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

Jokic was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul during the Nuggets’ last game of the season, a 125-118 loss to Phoenix, who swept the Nuggets to move on to the Western Conference Finals.

Members of the media vote on the All-NBA awards. Jokic received 99 First-Team votes and one Second-Team vote, finishing only behind Antetokounmpo, who received 100 First-Team votes.