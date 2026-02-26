NHL-leading Avalanche beat Mammoth 4-2 in return from Olympic break

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Olympian Brock Nelson scored his 30th goal of the season in Colorado's four-goal second period and the NHL-leading Avalanche beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson and Martin Necas also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for Colorado in the first game for both teams following the three-week break for the OIympics.

Nelson scored on a slap shot to make it 3-1 with 7:40 left in the second. With Canadian Olympian Nathan MacKinnon sitting out for the Avs, Nelson moved up to center the top line with Necas and Gabriel Landeskog.

Dylan Guenther scored twice in the second for Utah. Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 shots for the Mammoth.

Kelly opened the scoring at 3:26 of the second, splitting two defenders and snapping the puck around Vejmelka’s side. Olofsson followed with another snap shot six minutes later.

Logan Cooley returned for Utah after missing 28 games because of a lower-body injury. Before his injury, Cooley had 23 points in Utah’s first 29 games and led the Mammoth with 14 goals. He assisted on Guenther’s second goal.

Up next

Avalanche: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.

Mammoth: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

