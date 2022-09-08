NFL Kickoff tonight on KOAA-TV and NBC

The 2022 regular season gets underway tonight as the Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Rams on KOAA-TV and NBC.

Tonight marks the 21st edition of Thursday Night Football. Thursday's game is keeping with the tradition of having the prior year's defending Super Bowl champions start the season.

You can watch the pre-game show starting at 5 PM with NBC Sports Special and catch the game starting at 6:15 PM MST.

KOAA-TV lineup:



4:00 pm News5 at 4 pm

4:30 pm NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:00 pm NBC Sports Special: NFL Kickoff 2022

6:15 pm NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

9:30 pm News5 Special Edition

10:00 pm News5 at 10 pm

We'll also carry News5 at 6 pm for a full hour on our live streaming platform, KOAA News5, available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

NBC

Sunday is all set for the first Sunday Night Football broadcast of the year here on News5.

The first game is set between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Dallas Cowboys with a kickoff time slotted at 6:20 pm.

KOAA-TV lineup:



4:00 pm News5 Weekend

4:30 pm NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:00 pm Football Night in America

6:20 pm NBC Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

9:30 pm News5 Special Edition

10:00 pm News5 Weekends

This is the beginning of the 103rd National Football league Season and Tom Brady and the Tampa bay buccaneers head on the road over to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Tom Brady is looking to make an opening statement after falling short in the playoffs last season.

Sunday night's opener will allow Brady to claim another NFL record, the oldest QB to start a game. With recently acquired Falcons receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage, along with returning veterans like Mike Evans who has had +1000 yards over his 8-year career with the Buccaneers, and Chris Godwin, (status is still to be determined with ACL injury from last year) it is safe to say Brady has options in the open field.

The Dallas Cowboys look to come out with a strong show of force as Dak Prescott is back for the 2022 season to lead the Cowboys to a playoff spot after coming short in the wild card game last year.

The Cowboys will have a challenge with the loss of Amari Cooper leaving big space open and limiting Prescott's options. However, with a strong show from Ceedee Lamb and Dalton Schultz, Dak does have strength in the open field with some potential new talent debuting as well.

Overall this Sunday's match-up is going to see some of the better Offenses and Defenses in the league battle it out to set the tone for week one of Sunday Night Football. Here is a week-by-week schedule of NBC's Sunday Night Football schedule for the season.