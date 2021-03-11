New York Yankees' Aaron Boone back with team after pacemaker inserted

Aaron Boone, the New York Yankees manager, was back with the team on Saturday just three days after getting a pacemaker inserted.

Last week, Boone, 47, took a medical leave of absence to go in for surgery in Tampa Bay, Florida.

According to The Associated Press, Boone returned to spring training after clearing protocols for COVID-19.

The only restriction Boone says he has is that he can’t raise his left hand over his head for about a month, The AP reported.During a conference call with reporters, Boone said he "felt great" and that he was "really glad" he got it done, ESPN's Marly Rivera reported.

CBS Sports reported that Boone's heart rate dipped into the 30 beats per minute range, with the standard resting heart rate sitting in the range of 60-100 beats per minute.