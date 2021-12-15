New man in charge: Mannino to coach Colorado College hockey this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be a new man in charge for the Colorado College hockey team this weekend.

The Tigers will host Arizona State at Robson Arena on Friday & Saturday, but will be without head coach Kris Mayotte.

Mayotte will be in Canada for the next month helping coach Team USA in the 2022 World Junior Championships.

In place of Mayotte, assistant coach Peter Mannino will be calling the shots for the Tigers, along with other assistant coach Mark Stuart.

Mannino is a former goalie for DU, winning a National Championshiop for the Pioneers in 2005. This is also isn't his first head coaching gig as he just completed a two-year stint as head coach of the Des Moines Buccaneers, a member of the USHL.

"We're in constant communication (with Kris)," Mannino explained. "We know what those next steps are because we've rehearsed them in practice. We're prepared for every scenario. So again, for Mark and I, it'll just be fun to kind of have those on the fly type decisions that we've gotta make, which gives you the excitement when you're in these roles. Because when you don't play anymore, that's what you look for. So it'll be fun."

Puck drop for Friday night's game is set for 7:30 p.m.

