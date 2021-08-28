New Gerry Berry Stadium makes its grand debut

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parents and students of School District 11 may notice some changes as they head into Gerry Berry Stadium on Friday night.

D11 gave their longtime sports landmark a big upgrade, which includes a brand new scoreboard, a new sound system, and new gray turf.

The renovations were originally slated to take four months, but the project was finished in just two and a half months.

According to D11, upgrades for the track that goes around the stadium still needs to be done.

However, the school district says they are extremely happy with how the renovations look.

"Love the fact we went with the silver and gray. The kids really like it. We really want to stick out," said D11 Athletic Director Chris Noll. "We want to be different. We think D11 is different. We think we are special in terms of our rebuilding or reimagining. We are the oldest school district in Colorado Springs and so we are pretty excited about our field."

The first games were played on the field Friday Night. Doherty High School will host Cherry Creek, and then later Mitchell will face off against Palmer.

