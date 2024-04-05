New and top tasty foods for Rockies fans at Coors Field

DENVER — If you’re headed to the Rockies’ home opener Friday, bring an empty stomach and plenty of dough as there are plenty of food options, including several tasty new items on the menu.

One item you might want to try is the Burgerito, which is a cheeseburger topped with plenty of green chili with fries wrapped up in a tortilla.

Coors Field also offers an Italian pretzel melt, which is an Italian sausage with cheese and a marinara, balsamic-glaze stuffed into a pretzel bun.

They're also rolling out a new strawberry cheesecake quesadilla.

For non-meat eaters, Coors Field also has new plant-based burger options. You can find that at the Better Off Burger stand.

Rockies fans also have gluten-friendly options at section 143 at Coors Field including hot dogs, hamburgers and gluten-friendly canned beer and cider.

Famous Dave’s serves up a Texas Red hot sandwich and plenty of BBQ options, including BBQ mac and cheese at section 152.

Grab a Corona beer and a made-to-order burrito at section 134 and of course a classic smash burger at the rooftop (section 303).

The Coors Field dining guide has plenty of options no matter your preferences.

If you’re curious what the top concession foods are at Coors Field, Purplerow.com surveyed fans and ranked the favorite all-time items.

