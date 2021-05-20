Nearly 30 Pine Creek student-athletes sign their national letters of intent

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, 29 Pine Creek student-athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letter of intent.

The Eagles that signed include:

Matt Abate - Men's Soccer - United States Coast Guard Academy

Hayden Ashby - Track & Field/Cross Country - Southern Virginia University

Caleb Boutelle - Track & Field/Cross Country - Stanford University

Amelia Carlile - Women's Lacrosse - Longwood University

Colin Chatman - Football - University of Nebraska-Kearney

Kira Cid - Women's Volleyball - University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Draygan Colonese - Wrestling - United States Merchant Marine Academy

Caleb Dodge - Men's Soccer - Colorado Christian University

Michael Edwards - Men's Lacrosse - Colorado Mesa University

Joshua Ewald - Football - United States Merchant Marine Academy

Beau Freyler - Football - Iowa State University

Marcus Glass - Men's Lacrosse - William Penn University

Chris Gracia - Baseball - Northeast Community College - Nebraska

Talia Grier - Women's Volleyball - Luther College

Parker Hahne - Men's Lacrosse - University of Dubuque

Lucy Hart - Women's Soccer - University of Northern Colorado

Roenikk Hernandez - Baseball - Colorado State University Pueblo

Jackson Isaacs - Men' Soccer - Cedarville University

Lola Kuehn - Women's Basketball - Butte College

Lauren Lacy - Women's Soccer -Lesley University

Gabriella Miller - Women's Soccer - Wisconsin Lutheran College

Bobby Millhauser - Baseball - Arizona Christian University

Isabella Reinhardt - Women's Soccer - Palm Beach Atlantic University

Sam Reynolds - Men's Soccer - Flagler College

Brittany Self - Women's Wrestling - York College

Karley Spillane - Women's Volleyball - North Platte Community College

Abigail Sweeney - Women's Volleyball - Arizona Christian University

Matt Weis - Men's Lacrosse - Grand Canyon University

Luke Wold - Men's Lacrosse - Northern Arizona University

Congrats to all the Eagles that signed on Wednesday at Pine Creek high school.