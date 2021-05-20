Watch
Nearly 30 Pine Creek student-athletes sign their national letters of intent

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Posted at 11:12 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 01:12:10-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, 29 Pine Creek student-athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letter of intent.

The Eagles that signed include:

Matt Abate - Men's Soccer - United States Coast Guard Academy
Hayden Ashby - Track & Field/Cross Country - Southern Virginia University
Caleb Boutelle - Track & Field/Cross Country - Stanford University
Amelia Carlile - Women's Lacrosse - Longwood University
Colin Chatman - Football - University of Nebraska-Kearney
Kira Cid - Women's Volleyball - University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis
Draygan Colonese - Wrestling - United States Merchant Marine Academy
Caleb Dodge - Men's Soccer - Colorado Christian University
Michael Edwards - Men's Lacrosse - Colorado Mesa University
Joshua Ewald - Football - United States Merchant Marine Academy
Beau Freyler - Football - Iowa State University
Marcus Glass - Men's Lacrosse - William Penn University
Chris Gracia - Baseball - Northeast Community College - Nebraska
Talia Grier - Women's Volleyball - Luther College
Parker Hahne - Men's Lacrosse - University of Dubuque
Lucy Hart - Women's Soccer - University of Northern Colorado
Roenikk Hernandez - Baseball - Colorado State University Pueblo
Jackson Isaacs - Men' Soccer - Cedarville University
Lola Kuehn - Women's Basketball - Butte College
Lauren Lacy - Women's Soccer -Lesley University
Gabriella Miller - Women's Soccer - Wisconsin Lutheran College
Bobby Millhauser - Baseball - Arizona Christian University
Isabella Reinhardt - Women's Soccer - Palm Beach Atlantic University
Sam Reynolds - Men's Soccer - Flagler College
Brittany Self - Women's Wrestling - York College
Karley Spillane - Women's Volleyball - North Platte Community College
Abigail Sweeney - Women's Volleyball - Arizona Christian University
Matt Weis - Men's Lacrosse - Grand Canyon University
Luke Wold - Men's Lacrosse - Northern Arizona University

Congrats to all the Eagles that signed on Wednesday at Pine Creek high school.

