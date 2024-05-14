Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NBA fines Gobert $75,000 for making another money gesture in frustration over a foul call

Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball
Abbie Parr/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, bottom, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:46:15-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for another “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” suggesting a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials.

Gobert glanced down and rubbed both thumbs together with his fingers as he walked up the court in frustration over a foul call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Denver in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Gobert was whistled for an offensive foul when the TNT broadcast showed him making the money-counting sign to himself. Gobert was docked $100,000 for the same gesture earlier this season.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App