NBA fines Gobert $75,000 for making another money gesture in frustration over a foul call

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for another “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” suggesting a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials.

Gobert glanced down and rubbed both thumbs together with his fingers as he walked up the court in frustration over a foul call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Denver in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Gobert was whistled for an offensive foul when the TNT broadcast showed him making the money-counting sign to himself. Gobert was docked $100,000 for the same gesture earlier this season.

