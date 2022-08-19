Nazem Kadri agrees to 7-year deal with Calgary Flames

DENVER — Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames have agreed to a 7-year contract with an AAV of $7 million, the team announced Thursday.

Kadri, who turns 32 in October, was at the top of his game last season, earning 28 goals and 59 assists. He was an integral part of the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory, grabbing seven goals and eight assists during the playoffs.

"Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who makes our centre ice position deep," Flames General Manager Brad Treliving said in a press release. "He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship. We look forward to welcoming Nazem and his family to Calgary and his contributions to our team's ultimate success."

"This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a press release. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base and organization. I've always loved the city of Calgary and I look forward to giving everything I have to this team. Winning a Stanley Cup is a true honour and it only makes you want it more. I would love nothing more but to see another banner in Calgary. Go Flames go."

Just after the Flames announced the deal, the Avs tweeted, "Always our Stanley Cup champ."

