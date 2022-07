The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a multiyear contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced Saturday.

Reed appeared in 48 games for the Nuggets in 2021-22, making five starts and averaging 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Reed signed a total of three 10-day contracts with Denver before being signed to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.