Nathan MacKinnon has goal and an assist in Avalanche's 6-1 victory over Wild

Matt Krohn/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, center, skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello defends, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and his NHL-leading 53rd assist of the season to help the Colorado Avalanche rout the Minnesota Wild 6-1 on Thursday night.

Mikko Rantanan and Logan O'Connor also each had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton, Parker Kelly and Artturi Lehkonen also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves. Zach Bogosian scored for the second straight game for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 of 27 shots.

