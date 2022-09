In honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, the Fountain-Fort Carson softball team had Trojans' football star, Myles McClarity throw out the first pitch.

Myles was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia last year, and after a long, tough battle, he is finally in remission.

Myles will take his Make a Wish trip to Indianapolis in early October to watch his favorite NFL team play, and be an honorary Colt for the day.