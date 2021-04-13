Murray exits Nuggets games with left knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO — If it wasn't bad enough that the Nuggets lost back-to-back games for the 6th time this season on Monday night, but they also may of lost one of their best players in the process as well.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray injured his left knee at the end of the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors and did not return to the game.

According to Denver head coach Michael Malone, Murray was working on getting an MRI on his knee to see how serve the injury was.

The injury occurred with 50.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter as Murray drove to the rim. It appeared to be a non-contact injury as Murray

immediately went to floor after the injury occurred, holding his knee in pain.

Murray had missed the last four games because of soreness in his right knee, and was averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds for Denver.