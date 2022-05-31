Motion to dismiss all charges in Jerry Jeudy case has been filed

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirmed a motion to dismiss all charges has been filed in the Jerry Jeudy case.

Jeudy, a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was being held for investigation of second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer and was being held without bond.

The incident involved the mother of Jeudy's 1-month-old child, and she called police at approximately 10:15 a.m. on May 12, from a neighbor's phone asking deputies to respond to a home in unincorporated Arapahoe County, in the 5600 block of South Waco Court, for a "keep-the-peace" situation between her and Jeudy, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown.

Brown said the woman told deputies Jeudy was in control of her property. There was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman, and he was arrested without incident. But since the two are in an intimate relationship, the domestic violence enhancer was added to the arrest charge.

According to Brown, among the items of the woman's that Jeudy was in possession of were her wallet, a car seat, some documents and items associated with their child. He said they were locked in a vehicle that she was unable to access.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

