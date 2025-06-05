MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Hunter Goodman tripled and doubled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Wednesday to complete a sweep in their first series win of the season.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland allowed two unearned runs over 6 1/3 innings. Freeland (1-8) scattered four hits and struck out four for his first victory since a 4-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 8, 2024.

Colorado, which began the series with a major league-worst 9-50 record, won its third straight for the first time this season. It was the Rockies’ first three-game sweep since they beat the San Diego Padres in May 2024.

Jake Bird got the last two outs in the seventh, Victor Vodnik pitched the eighth and Tyler Kinley closed for his second save.

The Rockies struck quickly against Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (3-6) on Goodman’s RBI triple in the first.

Consecutive doubles from Tyler Freeman and Jordan Beck in the fifth made it 2-0.

Goodman hit a leadoff double against reliever Janson Junk in the sixth, advanced on a flyout and scored on Brenton Doyle’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins, who lost their fourth straight, got on the board on Heriberto Hernández’s run-scoring single and an RBI fielder’s choice by Jesús Sánchez in the seventh.

Quantrill allowed two runs and five hits over five innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out two.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.